RSA hires Rachel Conran as CUO of Global Risk Solutions

Conran has previously worked for Allianz and her appointment follows a number of changes in RSA's GRS division.

RSA UK&I has hired Rachel Conran as chief underwriting officer for (CUO) its Global Risk Solutions (GRS) business.

Conran will join RSA on 8 July 2019 and will be based in Luxembourg. She has worked in insurance for 25 years, previously as CUO for Allianz’s Global Corporate and Specialty division between 2009 and 2016.

She was also the chief executive officer and CUO at SCOR Business Solutions from 2017 to 2018, and has most recently worked as an independent financial analyst.

RSA explained that Conran’s appointment is part of a wider focus on driving the performance of its GRS business, through improving underwriting, pricing accuracy and risk management.

GRS

RSA recently developed the GRS division to focus on five key areas – Rail, Chemical, Food and Beverage, Real Estate and Renewables.

In November last year the provider put up to 50 people at risk of redundancy when it confirmed a restructure of the business, which saw it pull out of international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business.

In February 2018 RSA added Tony Buckle as managing director for the GRS division.

The business also recently appointed Geoff Jones as director of its specialty and wholesale unit, which is also part of GRS.

Capability

Buckle said: “Rachel has an impressive track record and I look forward to working closely with her to build our underwriting capability in the large corporate and specialty insurance space across our EMEA network.”



Conran added: “It’s an exciting time for RSA and I’m looking forward to joining a team that is determined to grow and deliver the best services to customers and brokers.”

