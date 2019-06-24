Lloyd’s suspends employee for “inappropriate comments” – report

Chief executive John Neal revealed a suspension had been made as the market strives to crackdown on behaviour amid reports of a sexist culture at the organisation.

A staff member at Lloyd’s has been suspended following booze-fuelled inappropriate comments made on a business trip.

John Neal, chief executive at Lloyd’s, told the Sunday Times that the employee had been suspended for one month after making the comments in an alcohol related incident.

Lloyd’s has recently found itself the target of a number of reports highlighting a culture of sexism and sexual harassment at the market.

Last week the Bank of England’s director of supervision, Anna Sweeney, spoke about “concerning reports of sexual harassment and bullying” in the London Market.

She warned: “Given our role as regulator, we also have a professional interest. Such allegations, if proven, where they speak to personal integrity, could impact our view of the fitness and properness of individuals in our senior managers regime.”

Meat market

In March, Bloomberg Businessweek spoke to eighteen women about their experience of sexual harassment while working in the market who described the organisation as a “meat market”.

Last month, an Evening Standard blog outlined a former Lloyd’s employee’s own experience of sexual harassment.

This month (June) saw the media firm report on two senior resignations at Lloyd’s provider, Tokio Marine Kiln, one executive was accused of groping and the other, stalking.

Two days later, sister publication, Insurance Post revealed that the senior VP for marine and energy at Guy Carpenter had been suspended, after he sent a staff all email, referencing a female colleague, which made an inappropriate joke about donuts.

Lloyd’s announced plans earlier this year to combat sexual harassment and develop a more inclusive, diverse culture.

