CII seeks fresh talent for New Generation group

The professional body has a specialist group for broking and the deadline for applications is 9 August.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is looking for rising stars to join its talent programme: the New Generation Group.

Comprising of 40 young people, the 2019-2020 group will be split into four subgroups: claims, underwriting, broking and the London Market.

Groups

The CII stated that members will get the opportunity to network with Financial Conduct Authority personnel and members of parliament. The organisation will also offer the young people media training.

At the CII’s request every New Generation Group will need to collaborate on a project that could have an impact on the insurance profession and then present the end result to the CII’s board.

According to the body, in the past groups have created projects that challenged the insurance sector on consumer issues, ranging from claims handling to the best way to work with vulnerable clients.

Apply

Applications to join close on the 9 August.

To become a member of the group, applicants should to send in their CVs; write a paragraph on what makes them a rising star in their profession and prove they have made significant strides in their professional development and are an asset to the team or department.

Furthermore the body require applicants to show that they have their line manager’s approval to be involved in the group’s activities.

The CII believes successful candidates are likely to hold a minimum qualification of Dip CII level and have about 5-10 years of experience within the general insurance industry. And iterated that they must be members of the CII and part of either the Insurance Broking, Claims, London Market or Underwriting societies at the CII.

Managing director at the CII, Keith Richards commented: The programme is a great networking opportunity and will help equip these individuals with the skills they need to thrive with their careers and the projects they work on will also help to shape the future of the profession.”

Millenials

At the Broker Expo in November, CEO of the CII, Sian Fisher, urged brokers to look for talent in new areas.

She said that: “Insurance should appeal to millennials.

“But the biggest challenge for us is that we need to make sure the environment is seen as welcoming, dynamic and exciting.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.