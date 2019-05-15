Aspen has ended its relationship with its UK MGA.

Aspen has announced that it has ended its agency agreement with managing general agent Aspen Risk Management.

The business said that it expects Aspen Risk Management to be placed in runoff as a result.

Asked how many people would be affected by the move, a spokesperson for Aspen told Insurance Age: “We do not comment on staff matters.”

Obligations

The provider said in a statement: “Aspen is working with the management of ARML to ensure all policyholder obligations and service requirements are fully supported and consistent with Aspen’s standards of policyholder and broker service.”

It added that the decision did not have an impact on Aspen’s mainstream UK property and casualty business.

Bermuda-headquartered Aspen was bought by private equity house Apollo Global Management for $2.6bn (£2.02bn) in cash last August.

Following the completion of the deal former executive chairman of Brit, Mark Cloutier, became chairman and chief executive officer of Aspen.

