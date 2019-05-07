IGI unveils intellectual property product

Insurer says policy will complement its legal expenses offering.

International General Insurance Holdings (IGI) is set to expand into intellectual property with a new product.

The policy will provide wide protection for patents, trademarks, copyright, design rights and contractual liabilities involving intellectual property, and cover legal costs and damages for intellectual property infringement and enforcement actions.

The firm detailed that the new product will be introduced to work alongside its existing legal expenses offering that covers both before-the-event (BTE) and after-the-event (ATE) legal expenses insurance.

It will be launched on 15 May at the Biba conference in Manchester.

Brand

Underwriter for Legal Expenses at IGI, Jo Green commented on the announcement: “Having this insurance allows businesses to maintain strength of brand when differentiating their product offering from those of the competition.

“By providing bespoke coverage and limits of indemnity, IGI can also help businesses to access and compete in international markets alongside larger competitors with greater resources.”

