Tesla teams up with Markel on insurance program
News comes less than a week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company would launch a "compelling" car insurance product in May.
Tesla is planning to launch an insurance program through State National Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Markel Corporation, according to Seeking Alpha.
This follows news from last week that Tesla chief executive Elon Musk had told analysts that the company is set to unveil a “compelling” car insurance product, which could be launched later in May.
According to Seeking Alpha, State National would serve as a fronting company, with most of the risk being reinsured by a third party.
Innovative
Seeking Alpha further reported that Markel Co-CEO Richard Whitt had said in an earnings call that State National is supporting “innovative solutions” that Tesla has come up with risk-taking partners.
Whitt commented: “State National does not retain any business, their model is not to retain any of the business, and so this business is being seated on to Tesla’s risk-taking partner.
“And I don’t want to say any more than that because obviously, Tesla and the risk-taking partner, they have many things they probably want to say about the arrangement.”
