Market welcomes Tulloch to Aviva CEO role

Brokers say internal hire is positive for Aviva's future and reflects how the insurer views the general insurance sector.

Brokers have given new Aviva chief executive officer Maurice Tulloch an overwhelmingly positive welcome.

Tulloch is well known in the UK broking sector after holding the position of Aviva UKGI chief executive between October 2013 and January 2016. He has been with Aviva since 1992.

“I appreciate he’s now got a group role and I’m convinced he’ll do wonderfully well in it but speaking as a GI person myself it gives us a lot of comfort as to how Aviva sees the GI sector,” said Rob Worrell, CEO insurance broking at the Ardonagh Group.

Worrell described Tulloch as a “top operator”, adding that he is well known and well respected in the general insurance market.

“I found him very emotionally intelligent to the needs of the broker,” he continued.

“He’s one of the few insurer leaders that you could talk to directly about clients and he’d have a full empathy with what client needs and demands are.”

Brokers

Meanwhile Alex Alway, chairman of Compass and Broker Network, agreed that Tulloch had a deep understanding of the broker market both in the UK and internationally.

“The observation I would make is that with all of these appointments it always says something about where the board sees the future for the business,” Alway commented.

He added that it had been “no secret” that Aviva is looking to make acquisitions abroad and in his view Tulloch’s knowledge of international insurance markets was a sign that this will be on the agenda going forward.

Brokers further stated that they were happy that Aviva had made an internal appointment as opposed to bringing in an external candidate.

Rhys Thomas, CEO of Cariff-based Thomas Carroll Insurance Brokers, commented: “I’ve met Maurice a few times and he always seems a very enthusiastic and enigmatic individual. I’m excited about what he might be able to do to take the business forward.”

Candidates

It has been rumoured that UKGI CEO Andy Briggs was one of the other candidates interviewed for the job and brokers noted that both Briggs and Tulloch were good contenders for the role.

“It’s a credit to Aviva that they had such incredibly strong candidates internally to choose from,” Worrell stated.

Adding: “I would have been supportive of either appointment, but having now heard what the final decision of the board and chairman is it certainly gives me a lot of confidence as a broker in the UKGI space.”

Autonet and Carole Nash CEO Ian Donaldson agreed, stating that it “speaks volumes about where Aviva is nowadays”.

“They know they’ve got the talent within their own group of people and it shows that consistent message that they know the market and the people they want to deal with,” he continued.

In addition, Alway stated that Briggs has been a “major contributor to Aviva’s success”, adding: “It will be in everybody’s interest that the two of them gets their heads together and see how they can work together.”

Future

When asked what he expected to see from Aviva following the appointment, James Hallam CEO Paul Anscombe hoped it would be “more of the same” in terms of the UK retail business.

“Aviva has had good results there and strong broker relationships, so I would expect that to continue particularly when you look at some of the difficulties other insurers might be facing,” he explained.

Anscombe further noted that he would have been nervous if the provider had made an external appointment, because brokers would be “trying to second guess what the strategy would be depending on the history of that person”.

He added: “That consistency for me is a strong signal for the market and I don’t expect there to be any massive change of direction for Aviva.”

In addition, Donaldson noted that when Tulloch was UKGI CEO he was “very vocal” about the provider’s strategy with brokers.

“What he will do is go back to what he was doing when he was here – make sure there’s engagement with the broker community,” he noted.

Donaldson added: “They’re touching all elements of the broker spectrum and Maurice will make sure that they maintain that. The broker market is a big area for them.”

Replacement

Tulloch replaces former CEO Mark Wilson who left the insurer in October last year. At the time of Wilson’s exit, the provider stated it was looking to hire a new CEO within four months.

While it has taken a little bit longer, brokers were not concerned by the delay.

Alway commented: “It’s not simply interviewing of the candidates, it’s looking that strategically the direction that those candidates have put forward is the right way for what the group wants to address. That takes time.

“Aviva has made some poor appointments in the past, but in this instance they’ve made a good one.”

Following Wilson’s departure, brokers called for the provider’s new leader to have a greater broker focus.

Aston Lark group CEO Peter Blanc concluded: “We’ve known Maurice for many years and are absolutely delighted to hear the news.

“We wanted Aviva to appoint someone who knows the broker market and by appointing Maurice they’ve really made the right choice. We’re chuffed to bits and it’s a great result for brokers - and it bodes well for Aviva.”

