LV puts 140 people at risk of redundancy

Insurer proposes changes to its claims team, affecting people in its Bournemouth, Ipswich and Leeds offices.

LV has confirmed that 140 people have been put at risk of redundancy as a result of a restructure in its claims team.

The changes, as reported by the Bournemouth Echo, will affect people working in LV’s Bournemouth, Ipswich and Leeds offices.

According to the provider the move comes as a response to changes in the motor insurance industry and increasing customer expectations.

A total of 140 roles are currently involved in consultations, however the insurer noted that it aimed to redeploy the “vast majority” of those affected in other roles within the company.

Difficult decision

Martin Milliner, LV GI claims director, said in a statement to Insurance Age: “To make sure our customers stay at the heart of what we do and that we keep pace with our competitors, we need to adapt and improve our claims handling processes, so we’re proposing to make some changes.

“As a result of these proposals, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to put the people who work in certain teams at risk.”

He continued: “These changes will affect around 140 people, less than 10% of the overall claims team, but we will be able to offer the vast majority of those affected other opportunities in our business and keep unwanted redundancies to an absolute minimum.

“The people affected work in our Bournemouth, Ipswich and Leeds offices. These sorts of decisions are never easy to make and we’ll be doing everything we can to give our people all the support they need.”

