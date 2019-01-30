Brokers call on Ageas to keep up service level following office closures

The provider is set to shut Port Solent and Stoke-on-Trent operations.

Brokers have urged Ageas to maintain quality service levels following the news that the provider is set to close two offices in Port Solent and Stoke-on-Trent.

The business is also outsourcing its IT operation to Tata Consultancy Services and has placed internal staff in TUPE measures.

Tasker CEO Robert Organ did not believe the developments would have a huge impact on brokers working with Ageas and key broker contacts have not been affected by the restructure.

Nor did he think the closures, and subsequent redundancy risk to staff, would hit the provider’s reputation.

“It won’t affect their reputation with me. As long as they continue to offer the same level of service their reputation won’t be affected.

“But if service levels drop there will be consequences,” Organ stated.

Inevitable

Ryan’s director Tim Larke agreed that if service quality could be maintained then the insurer’s reputation in the broker space should not change.

He pointed out that the move did not “overly concern” him and added:

“It was an inevitable next step, they had bought a lot of businesses and all of a sudden had a lot of brands and offices.

“I would be more worried if they were pulling out of certain business lines but this move will reduce costs and see them become more competitive.”

Local

Likewise, Neil Hancock, director for Meadons which is based in Market Drayton close to the Stoke operation, pointed out that the closures had not changed his opinion of the provider nor would it change if service quality was kept up.

“As long as they still have the products they do and they are consistent we won’t stop using them. We have always found the claims service to be pretty good,” he stated.

Hancock said he felt sad for the 388 staff who could be affected by the closure of the Stoke-on-Trent call centre.

However he did not believe the move would impact greatly on broking locally.

“In some respects the business they are doing is not necessarily local business. It is more likely to be nationwide,” Hancock commented.

“They tend to specialise in certain markets like easily transacted online business such as private car, household and van. It’s more about volume.”

He remarked that Meadons only tended to encounter the Ageas Stoke team when staff at the call centre were seeking new insurance roles in the area. Other insurance businesses in the area could benefit as Ageas staff may look for fresh insurance jobs in the region, he speculated.

Larke echoed Hancock’s sympathy for the affected workers but also said the closures “were not a huge surprise”.

Customers

When it was revealed that the closures would take place Ageas said in a leaked statement that part of the reason was due to changes in the way customers buy cover and the developing digital preferences of the market.

Organ argued that it was “right” for the business to make changes in order to react to the way customers now buy insurance.

“On one level it is perfectly right. They have quite a wheels-based book and it is the sort of business that can be transacted online.”

He remarked that streamlining locations was one way to keep an eye on margins and “make sure the business is in a sustainable position”.

