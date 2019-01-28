Wholesale provider Cavere Intermediary launches

Technology-driven business aims to disrupt the market.

Cavere Group has launched Cavere Intermediary, a technology-driven provider offering wholesale insurance products to brokers and intermediaries.

The business noted that it is backed by A-rated insurers in the UK and its product range currently includes home, landlords and tenants, personal accident, travel and non-standard insurance cover.

According to Cavere, which describes itself as a disruptor, the new firm embraces the latest advances in technology to deliver improved flexibility, capability and efficiency to assist brokers while offering “transparency” and end-to-end policy administration.

Brokers

Paul Thompson, chief executive officer and founder of Cavere commented: “We have built this business to address what we see as a glaring gap in the market for an independent technology driven GI provider offering the execution capability to deliver one system and one administration process for a wide range of products.”

He continued: “At a time when customer loyalty is vital, the focus of Cavere is to work in partnership with brokers and intermediaries to ensure they get right first time solutions for each customer and their individual needs and risks.

“We offer fast, smooth transactions, streamlined quotations, and simplified slick policy administration, as well as online product knowledge training to give brokers and intermediaries the edge in a competitive market - responsive engagement, faster decision making and improved customer experiences.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.