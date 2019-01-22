Axa UK hires Shali Vasudeva as COO from Hiscox

She will take up the newly created role on 1 March and focus on transforming and simplifying the provider's operations.

Axa UK has appointed Shali Vasudeva to the newly created role of chief operating officer.

Vasudeva will take up her new post on 1 March, when she will join the management committee of Axa UK, reporting directly to chief executive officer Claudio Gienal.

Axa said its new COO will be responsible for delivering more “robust operational stability” across the business, leading a Transformation Office focused on simplifying Axa UK and Ireland’s operations.

Vasudeva joins the provider from Hiscox where she was group business change director. Her CV also includes a seven year stint at Prudential where she held the position of executive director, operations for three years.

Focus

Gienal commented: “Axa is focused on delivering the best possible service to its customers, underpinned by operational excellence.

“Shali’s track record speaks for itself and I, along with the rest of the management committee, look forward to working with her and taking up future challenges for the benefit of our customers and members.”

