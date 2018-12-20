Insurers celebrate at Civil Liability Bill gaining Royal Assent

However the ABI noted that the “clock is now ticking” on the first review process into how the discount rate is determined.

Insurers have welcomed the Civil Liability Bill gaining Royal Assent.

The move follows the Bill, which aims to stop bogus or exaggerated whiplash claims, passing through the Lords on 20 November.



This now means that compensation will be capped, and settling claims without medical evidence will be banned.

The Bill also makes important changes to how the personal injury discount rate, otherwise known as the Ogden rate, should be set following the shock rate cuts from 2.5% to -0.75% in 2017.

Experts have previously predicted the Bill, once it became law, would see the rate reset at between 0-1%.



Under the reform, according to experts, the changes will reduce the burden of over-compensation on defendants, in particular the NHS, and will make the system fairer for all including taxpayers and motorists.



Review

The rate will also be reviewed in a more regular, transparent way, ensuring claimants suffering life-changing injuries still receive full and fair compensation.



The Bill also dictates that the rate should be reviewed every five years.



The beginning process of the review started earlier this month.



On 6 December Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, David Gauke, issued a call for evidence from experts about how the rate is set kicking off a process which is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2019.



The Association of British Insurers (ABI) noted that the Bill receiving Royal Assent and becoming part of UK law, was a great way to end 2018.



ABI’s director of general insurance James Dalton stated however that the “clock is now ticking” on the first review of the discount rate.



“The measures within the Civil Liability Act will deliver a more proportionate approach to whiplash claims and create a fairer system for claimants, insurance customers and taxpayers,” Dalton said.



Celebrate

He continued: “The ABI has worked hard with politicians, civil servants and wider stakeholders to see these reforms through and it is great to end the year with Royal Assent.



“The clock is now ticking on the first review of the discount rate and we will keep the pressure on to have a new rate set as quickly as possible, and to support the introduction of the new claims portal.”

Axa’s technical director David Williams added: “Today’s Royal Assent is good news for honest motorists across the country because we are confident that in the longer term, the Civil Liability [Bill] will bring much needed reform to whiplash claims.

“Most importantly, however, it will ensure that people who have been injured through no fault of their own receive fair and just compensation.



“Axa awaits the first review of the discount rate and we hope that a new rate will be set at the earliest opportunity.”



Pass savings

Rob Townend, managing director of Aviva UK general insurance, noted that Aviva would, like most insurers, pass on 100% of the savings from this new law to its customers through lower insurance premiums.



“Royal Assent of the Civil Liability Bill is a victory for common sense over the UK’s compensation culture. For too long, honest motorists have paid for a broken system which rewards fraudsters, claims management companies and injury lawyers at the expense of honest motorists,” he said.

“Having enacted this legislation, an increase to the small claims track limit is now needed to reduce the cost of whiplash claims by limiting lawyers to claims where their expertise is needed.



“This limit hasn’t increased since it was first introduced in the ‘90’s. For every £1 insurers pay in compensation, another 50p goes to lawyers.”

