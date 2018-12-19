Key moments in 2018 with John Heaney and Nick Hobbs

Axa's director of schemes and MGAs and Allianz's director of broker markets discuss the biggest events to shake the market in 2018.

Axa’s director of schemes and MGAs John Heaney





What was the biggest story of the year?

Axa acquired XL Group, creating the number one P&C commercial lines player in the world.



What was the most memorable event?

The ‘Beast from the East’ in February and March. Burst pipes claims exploded but we were there to support homeowners and businesses when they needed it.



What was the biggest challenge for brokers in 2018?

Deciding who to sell their business to!







Allianz’s director of broker markets Nick Hobbs





What was the biggest story of the year?

Generally - it’s Brexit. It is Brexit, it was Brexit, it will be Brexit for the foreseeable future.

In the insurance world it was the Marsh and JLT merger. That was something of a surprise.

What was the most memorable event?

The Royal Wedding of course.

For insurance it is a bit more difficult to pin that down: Insurance Distribution Directive, General Data Protection Regulation, Senior Managers & Certification Regime, the Civil Liability Bill progressing, insurer failures, senior management shake-ups, broker acquisitions, failing lines in big carriers… Take your pick!

What was the biggest challenge for brokers in 2018?

Keeping track of all the moving parts (see my previous answer) and still looking after clients in the way they need and expect.



What was the best thing to happen in insurance this year?

Allianz and LV’s joint venture!