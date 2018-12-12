Subsidence to schemes – the industry issues brokers clicked on in October and November

The market has also been keen to learn more, via sister site Insurance Hound, about business interruption, Brexit and construction plant theft.

Subsidence: The silent surge by Crawford was the most downloaded whitepaper by brokers in October and November from Insurance Hound.

The document noted that after a long, hot, dry summer, claims were already up 400% on last year and shed light on the factors driving them and how insurers can mitigate the impact.

Our free for brokers sister title, Insurance Hound, showcases in depth market reports containing business useful expert analysis.

Research

In second place for the two months was Business interruption - what’s your plan? supplied by Markel and Abbey Legal.

This submission was designed to help clients identify the factors that need to be considered when putting a continuity plan together.

Brexit and the insurance sector: Towards 2020 and beyond from Kennedys tackled what leaving the European Union could mean for the UK’s insurance sector while Allianz’s research – Construction plant theft is on the rise – came in fourth.

It revealed that the number of plant theft claims has been steadily rising over the past five years and analysed what businesses can do to protect themselves from the various tactics used by criminals.

Axa’s offering, Scheme Smart: How to get your delegated authority up and running, completed the top five with insight from individuals who have a track record of making schemes work

The top five:

1) Subsidence: The silent surge

2) Business interruption – what’s your plan?

3) Brexit and the insurance sector: Towards 2020 and beyond

4) Construction plant theft is on the rise

5) Scheme Smart: How to get your delegated authority up and running