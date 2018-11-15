The Blog Spot: Two sides to the perception gap

The frustration is that insurance has so much to be proud of.

To name just four reasons.

Insurance rebuilds businesses and people’s lives at the time of a claim.

It provides valuable risk management advice to help individuals and companies avoid problems in the first place.

And delivers interesting, varied and rewarding careers.

The fourth reason is one for the lovers of flawed, sweeping, mathematical generalisations.

Shoehorn

According to the AA’s recent Shoparound survey the “typical” home combined buildings and contents policy quote in the third quarter of 2018 was £161.87.

According to the ONS, the “average” property value in the UK now stands at £232,554.

Shoehorn the two together and ratio is 1,437 to 1. Insurance is a bad bet that nobody wants to collect on but at least the odds are fantastic.

There are many more reasons for pride and wanting to be well perceived. Anyone in the industry can see that. I know plenty of people who care, deliver and aim for even better.

Simple

Imagine though, if you will, buying something that you don’t want to use.

Then you read that the industry which sells that something has:

Had to be told to behave as it could not follow simple instructions;

Charged people on average 70% more for staying loyal;

While not discriminating was in danger of doing so because of how it organised its data;

Had people in charge who didn’t understand how it was reaching its prices.

Have this come after the industry in question was named and shamed in a super complaint by Citizens Advice.

Then make it compulsory to buy the offering.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the wonderful world of insurance – at least as seen through the eyes of the public who generally only think about insurance once a year or when it hits the headlines in the national media.

Consumer harm

People will have heard the first thing that FCA boss Andrew Bailey said when listing the bullet points above: “Our initial work has identified a number of areas of potential consumer harm.”

The mind-set of the public is that insurance is an industry which is having to be forced to behave. Can you blame them?

“If change is needed to make the market work well for consumers, we will consider all possible remedies to achieve this,” was how Bailey ended his quote.

Again, can you blame the public for believing insurance is having to be dragged kicking and screaming towards treating customers fairly?

It is over a fortnight now since the FCA brought out its frankly damning set of documents.

A review of the home insurance market; a CEO letter; a market study into home and motor insurance; a discussion paper on fair pricing in financial services markets

Change

Everyone in the sector should still be thinking about them; everyone’s ears should still be ringing from the crack of thunder of the need for change.

Are they?

The market cannot turn its eyes away from this side of the equation. It needs to change.

The rumour is that out of 18 insurers analysed by the FCA some four have now had cases opened against them.

Think of it the other way around. Some 78% of companies are good enough not to need an investigation.

No matter how you cut that number it isn’t great.

Foundation

Like it or not insurance begins as a grudge purchase and goes from there. In short, insurance needs to be great to be seen as good.

This blog isn’t a lament.

Insurance has the foundation to be great.

Not all the perception gap can be brushed off as the public not understanding just how much insurance achieves. There are behaviours that need sorting out.

Is the industry’s reputation really unfair? And more importantly, what are you doing to change it?

Emmanuel Kenning is a reporter on Insurance Age

Further reading

FCA points to “remarkable” insurer failings as it launches “fundamental” market review

FCA to tackle dual pricing in general insurance market study

FCA boss’ CEO letter warns of failures, dual pricing and risk of discrimination

Citizens Advice super-complaint sees insurance slammed for loyalty rip off