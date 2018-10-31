Axa enters £30m partnership with Origin UW

Provider to work with the MGA on property, casualty and motor trade products.

Axa Insurance has entered a three-year partnership with managing general agent Origin UW which will see the insurer providing £30m of capacity.

The provider detailed that it will work with Origin on property, casualty and motor trade.

According to the agreement, the non-motor products will launch in December this year, while motor trade will be live from 1 January 2019.

Axa stated that the deal also includes an excess of loss facility for public and products liability and employer’s liability.

Schemes

The insurer also noted that this is part of Axa’s wider strategy to grow its schemes and MGA business and follows its £20m partnership with Gresham Underwriting announced in April.

Axa has also recently provided capacity to healthcare MGA Equipsme founded by its former head of global SME initiatives Matthew Reed.

According to Axa it now provides capacity in excess of £100m through MGAs.

Crucial

Brendan Clark, head of sales and marketing – delegated authorities at Axa, said: “Commercial lines is a crucial part of Axa Insurance’s business and over the past 12 months we have had a strong focus on bringing new propositions to the broker sector.

“Central to this has been strengthening our links in the schemes and MGA space. We have been keen to find new partners and Origin shares our ambition for growth in this area.”

Dawn Henderson, managing director of Origin UW, added: “Axa are recognised as a world class brand and underwriting business and share many common values with Origin.

“Origin being a service led MGA have been looking for a partner to support our underwriting and operational strategy and Axa are an ideal partner for us.”

She concluded: “This deal not only provides first class capacity for the business but also supports our ongoing vision for the business, which includes the delivery of new commercial products designed to create more value and more opportunity for our broker customers.”

