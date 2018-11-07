At the crossroads: Changes at RSA, Aviva and Ageas add to market uncertainty

Management shake-ups and changes in appetite for some classes of business at several providers may herald trouble for brokers

There has been a lot of movement in the insurer market lately from management shake-ups to consolidation.

Examples of changes include Axa hiring Claudio Gienal as UK chief executive after Amanda Blanc moved to Zurich, and the Allianz and LV deal resulting in business moving between the two providers. We have also seen Axa buy XL Group.

In the last month things have ramped up even more; RSA, Aviva and Ageas all reported significant developments, demonstrating a degree of turmoil in the insurer sector.

Following a £70m loss in its UK underwriting business in Q3 2018, RSA stated it would take action on pricing and underwriting in certain classes of business.

Group CEO Stephen Hester hinted at walking away from unprofitable business lines after telling analysts that RSA had no “emotional or irrational attachment” to any area of its portfolio.

“Headache”

However, the provider did not say which particular areas of the business it was looking at. But it is clear something will give, with Hester describing the UK and London market business as a “significant headache”.

Seventeen Group managing director Paul Anscombe flagged that RSA could look to clean up its book with a view to an eventual sale of the business. “Most brokers believe that RSA will sell before too long,” he added.

According to Anscombe any decision to exit from certain business lines would “put brokers on alert”.

He noted that larger brokers would not be impacted as they would not struggle to place risks elsewhere and described RSA as an insurer increasingly for major brokers only.

This sentiment was echoed by Paul Dickson, CEO of Innovation Broking. While his brokerage currently does business with RSA it does not place a lot of new business with the provider, because it “doesn’t seem to be focusing too much on us as regional brokers”.

RSA has been in this position before. In 2015 it pulled out of personal lines broker motor business and in 2012 it exited motor trade.

It has previously been criticised for pulling out of whole business lines instead of just unprofitable accounts.

“It’s a bit of a sledgehammer to crack a nut,” Dickson noted. He argued that insurers making these decisions sometimes do so without sufficient notice and “without a different approach to the brokers that do earn them money”.

“What tends to happen is that brokers become much more wary of supporting companies that take that approach because the trust is damaged,” he continued.

Should brokers be worried about a change of direction for insurers? While experts agreed that the many changes in the insurer sector did not herald a sudden new direction for the market as a whole, Seventeen Group’s Paul Anscombe thought that it was at a crossroads. “Insurers are thinking very hard about their distribution models and the extent to which they want to go direct,” he continued. Meanwhile, Innovation Broking’s Paul Dickson believed that the restructures and management shake-ups were a result of a “soft market gone mad”. “All of these factors suggest that there has been an oversupply of capacity and a lot of excess competition and low pricing, which is forcing these major insurers to review their approach,” he argued. However, Dickson added: “There are so many participants in the market that brokers aren’t suffering from a lack of options.” And A-Plan’s Carl Shuker highlighted that change was the norm. “It’s a bit like buses, nothing happens for a while and then three come along at once,” he concluded.

Right decision

However, some brokers argued that it was right for RSA to take action.

According to Peter Blanc, group CEO of Aston Lark, underwriters regularly have to do this after taking on business when they are in growth mode and later realising they are losing money.

He called on providers to work with brokers to find a solution to get back to profitability, but added: “It comes to a point where if it looks like you’re always going to lose money in that line of business then the only option is to pull out.”

He also defended the insurer’s decision to exit motor trade in 2012, stating it did so “after 10 years of underwriting losses”.

Similarly, A-Plan CEO Carl Shuker said he could see where RSA was coming from.

“I can understand the frustration when an insurer decides to, in some people’s eyes, throw the baby out with the bath water, but you’ve also got to have the volume in place to justify the infrastructure costs or else it becomes unprofitable,” he commented.

In addition, some brokers flagged that they had seen syndicates within Lloyd’s pulling out of unprofitable business lines lately and that other insurers would see this as an opportunity.

RSA declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

But RSA is not the only insurer needing a rethink. On 9 October Aviva revealed that CEO Mark Wilson was on gardening leave and would leave the insurer in April next year. The provider expects the hunt for his successor to last four months.

Changes at the top

Experts in the market were quick to praise the outgoing CEO (see box), with several predicting that the new boss would be appointed internally. Maurice Tulloch (CEO, international insurance) and Andy Briggs (CEO, UK insurance) were both tipped as likely successors.

In Anscombe’s view an internal hire would be “really good for the broker market”.

However, he cautioned: “If it’s an external appointment then that would immediately give some concern as to whether there’ll be a change of strategy.”

Meanwhile, Dickson said he expected to see a change in Aviva’s stance in terms of pricing or sector preferences when the new leader takes over.

“Whoever leads any of these major UK insurers tends to have their own agenda and it will impact their position in the marketplace,” he opined.

According to experts, Aviva performed increasingly well for brokers during the six years when Wilson was at the helm.

However, he was also in charge during the preference shares fiasco in March this year when criticism from investors forced the provider to u-turn from its plans to cancel £450m of shares.

When asked if brokers would see a difference following Wilson’s exit, Aviva UK MD of intermediaries Phil Bayles said: “There is no change as far as our service to brokers is concerned. We are trading well on all fronts and it’s very much business as usual.”

Mark Wilson Former Aviva CEO Mark Wilson went on gardening leave on 9 October ahead of leaving the insurer on 9 April 2019. Wilson stepped into the role in January 2013. Broker experts stated that Wilson had done a good job in turning the business around. Carl Shuker, A-Plan CEO, said Aviva is sharper now compared to six years ago. “He has created a business we enjoy working with. Aviva is a leaner and more focused insurer now,” he added. “He’s set the business up for success and there’s a good settled team there which can’t always

be said of the past.” In addition, Seventeen Group MD Paul Anscombe highlighted that a six year stint as a CEO at a major insurer is “probably higher than most durations”. He continued: “He’s got stability back and a very solid management team, they’re geared up for trading and enthusiastic for the future.” Aston Lark group CEO Peter Blanc added: “If the CEO is judged by the performance of his business and the team he’s left behind then I’d say Mark Wilson should be very well regarded for what he’s done.” François-Xavier Boisseau Ageas’ restructure coincided with the retirement of

François-Xavier Boisseau, CEO of insurance. He joined the provider with the takeover of Groupama Insurances in 2013.

At Groupama he had been managing director from 2003 to 2007 before becoming CEO. A-Plan’s Shuker thought that the integration with Groupama “from the outside in was handled expertly”. He said of Boisseau’s legacy at Ageas: “François is the consummate insurance professional. He’s been a great ambassador for Groupama and Ageas and in the past for Axa.” Paul Dickson, CEO of Innovation Broking, added: “He’s been in the market a long time and is a well-known character. He always seemed to be very accessible to brokers.” Meanwhile, Be Wiser chairman Mark Bower-Dyke described Boisseau as a “true underwriter”, who will be sorely missed. “He’s left Ageas in the right position for them to go forward and the team below him and the ones coming through are of equally good quality,” Bower-Dyke noted. “It’s a lovely story – it’s nice what he’s done and it’s nice that he’s able to go out on a relative high.”

Insurer shake-up

Last but not least, Ageas announced a restructure which will see it move into a centralised functional structure working across its three core channels of broker, partnerships and direct. Brokers also had to contend with the news that insurance CEO François-Xavier Boisseau is to retire (see box).

Shuker predicted the changes would not have any impact on the way brokers deal with the insurer.

“Like all businesses you’ve got to look at how your operation is set for the future and that’s what Andy Watson [Ageas UK CEO] is doing,” he stated. “What they had before worked well for us, but Andy and his team knows best and it makes sense to me.”

Dickson argued that the provider would “take a hardnosed look” at profitability across their various lines of business.

“They’re likely to rationalise their approach to the market,” he continued.

However, brokers were reassured that Chris Dobson remains in his role as broker distribution director. The move also sees Ant Middle becoming chief customer officer responsible for distribution relationships.

Middle told Insurance Age that brokers would see continuity, stating that the broker business remains Ageas’ largest area.

“We’ve got a stated aim to maintain our market share and achieving that remains as important as ever,” he continued. “I’ll bring a fresh pair of eyes and I’m keen to look for opportunities to positively develop our business with brokers.”

According to Middle, the new structure is about making Ageas a more straightforward business within the UK and is the latest step in a six year simplification journey.

Asked whether Ageas might go down the same route as RSA and exit certain business lines, he said: “It’s a sensible routine to look at every component part and make sure it’s working and if it’s not you need to take action.”

But he highlighted that the provider now had its sights set on growth.

“Making the business bigger sensibly and sustainably is very much part of our ambition,” Middle concluded.