Podcast: Certus' Ben Welsh looks at the top five stories of the week
The unrated insurer debate, technology and consolidation all come under the microscope.
Ida Axling, news editor on Insurance Age teams up with reporter Emmanuel Kenning and Certus Communications' director Ben Welsh to analyse the most clicked on stories of the week by brokers.
Use the link to hear their views.
You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.
The top five stories of the week commencing 15 October:
1) Opinion: Who would believe it? When unrated is “good”
2) Gallagher buys Portmore Insurance Brokers
3) Ardonagh sells Direct Group’s claims business for £36m
4) Applied Net 2018: Google takes minority stake in Applied
5) Ingenie founder Richard King unveils new telematics insurer backed by Gary Lineker
