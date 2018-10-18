HNW Forum: The challenge for brokers insuring Family Offices

Simon Foster, CEO of TY Danjuma Family Office tackles the diversity of risks.

“Everyone would like to do business with Family Offices, everyone thinks that we are a great client, the problem is our complexity,” Simon Foster CEO of TY Danjuma Family Office told delegates at Insurance Age’s High Net Worth Forum.

The event, now in its fifth year, saw brokers meet with insurers and partners to extend valuable relationships and learn about changes and developments in the HNW market.

World

Foster, delivering the keynote speech, described the world of Family Offices for the audience.

While keen to praise the brokers that he worked with as “doing a really good job” he set out challenges for the industry.

He began by explaining that in many ways the term “Family Office” was erroneous in itself.

Some put the figure at $50m (£38.1m) of net worth whereas he suggested it was further towards $100m.

“It is not really helpful as a catch all phrase,” he noted.

“[A Family Office] is a bespoke structure set up to help families manage their needs,” Foster continued explaining that with those needs changing from family to family working with one did not necessarily set up brokers to work with another.

Political

However, one common theme would be the ability to deliver for “Politically Exposed Persons” – PEPs.

“If you want to work in the Family Office world, if you want to work with the high net worth investor world, you have to be able to deal with PEPs,” he stressed.

Such individuals in high profile worlds often have wealth management structures creating a wide insurance backdrop of risks.

“One of the big problems with us is sheer diversity. We are so many businesses under such a small wrapper.

“You name the risk, you name the coverage, we probably need it.”

Relationship

He listed examples as including geographical challenges, business investments, professional risks, property, luxury assets such as houses and property, as well as family related needs.

“Realistically when talking about placing insurance for Family Offices it is about relationship management. It is about everybody knowing and understanding each other,” Foster suggested as a solution.

In particular he warned against making insurance a commodity.

He criticised brokers who approached him looking to win business on price and promising to deliver insurance “more cheaply”.

“I don’t actually really care,” he countered highlighting the need for efficiency.

He accepted that “it is probably not very often you hear a customer say that, it is probably a little unusual,” but stressed it was all about relationship management.

Professional

With a desire for fewer renewal cycles he concluded with advice for any brokers thinking of targeting Family Offices as clients underlining that there was a huge amount of work needed to understand clients.

“It needs to be a long-term professional relationship that leads to advice,” he ended.

“Insurance placement should reduce complexity not add to it, it should remove the number of moving cogs.”

