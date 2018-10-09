Call for new Aviva leader to have greater "broker focus"

Experts agreed that Mark Wilson left Aviva in a “pretty good shape” but want a leader who can provide the UK broker market with long-term support following Wilson stepping down from the CEO role.

Brokers have called on Aviva to pick a new leader that will develop stronger relationships with the UK regional community following the news that CEO Mark Wilson has gone on gardening leave until he officially leaves the business in 2019.



The insurer said it expects it will take at least four months to replace Wilson who joined the firm in 2013 in order to support the provider with its turnaround efforts.

In the meantime Sir Adrian Montague, currently non-executive chairman of Aviva, will take on CEO responsibilities.



Broker background

Peter Blanc, chief executive officer, Aston Lark Group said that the person who replaces Wilson should be someone that has the respect of the financial market.



However, he added: “Being selfish about [who replaces Wilson], it would be lovely if it was somebody that was really familiar with the UK broker market.”



Blanc continued: “It would be nice to know that we will still have that long-term support to the market which is so fundamental to what we want from Aviva.”



More broker focus

Agreeing, Park Insurance’s partner Marc Loud, also said the new leader needed to focus more on the regional broker community.



He noted that from a service point of view, Aviva was “in pretty good shape” but are argued it is too focused on writing standard risk and going straight to the direct market missing out the broker.



“From what we can tell [Wilson] has closed down all the call centres and moved them nationally, which means you don’t get time to build any relationships with the staff and for us local relationships are important,” Loud added.



New tasks

Listing tasks for the new Aviva boss, he said: “They need to build local relationships, get back to having a salesforce team on the road and become a broker friendly company.”



In term of Wilson’s legacy the brokers have all agreed that he has left Aviva in a better position.



The founder of Prizm, Peter Robinson stated that Aviva has had a massive investment in its e-trade platform Fast Trade, and also undergone a lot of cost cutting which has helped the insurer to become a “leaner machine and geared up to the 21st century”.



He went on: “I think now it would help if they put a vision in place that will help them get to a goal. I am just worried now that now [Wilson] is gone are we going to go back to making decisions that one day go left and the next go right?”



Echoing Loud, Robinson is eager to find out if Aviva will go further down the direct route or invest more in the broker market.

Aviva’s Phil Bayles, MD of intermediaries, recently launched an inititative aimed at supporting the independent broker market with GWP of £1m or under. Bayles said the iAviva Broking Community would be part of the provider’s long term strategy to support regional independent brokers and provide a better, more consistent service to that market.

