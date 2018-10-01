InsurTech Futures: Equipsme teams up with Konsileo

Broker to sell Equipsme’s healthcare product.

Start-up Equipsme has added InsurTech broker Konsileo to its panel of retail brokers.

Managing general agent (MGA) Equipsme was launched in March this year, offering a healthcare product for UK SMEs through general insurance brokers, as revealed by Insurance Age.

Meanwhile Konsileo launched in April 2017, claiming to be a disruptor to the industry by providing a different way of working for brokers.

According to Konsileo, its team will now talk about Equipsme’s health and wellbeing plans as part of its wider conversations with business owners about the risks they face and the support they need.

The product provides health support plans for businesses with two to 249 employees.

Healthcare

Equipsme was founded by former Axa head of global SME initiatives Matthew Reed. Its healthcare policy is underwritten by Axa PPP and the insurer also provided the financial backing for the business.

However, last month it was revealed that private equity firm Livingbridge had taken a stake in the MGA, after a £2m funding round.

Konsileo was co-founded by former Allianz sales and distribution manager John Warburton as a response to consolidation in the broker market.

Desire

Warburton said: “Equipsme has created a practical solution for SMEs who want to look after the health and wellbeing of their workforce.

“We know that there is a real desire amongst small business owners to provide their people with a benefit that is highly valued but the traditional range of PMI offerings has either been out of reach in terms of cost, or inflexible in terms of options.”

He continued: “We’re really excited to now have the opportunity to bring a simple and cost-effective insurance based solution to our clients, and help them protect their staff’s health and wellbeing.”

Reed commented: “We love the Konsileo model as it really brings their brokers closer to their customers.

“What John and his team are building represents the broker of the future in my opinion. They’re about real people, powered by technology, driven by data – and that resonates with what we’re creating here at Equipsme.”

InsurTech alliance

Konsileo and Equipsme are both members of the newly founded alliance of InsurTech start-ups, Insurtech UK.

Sister title Post has previously reported that over 20 start-ups have pledged their support for the alliance.

The aim is to become a trade association for InsurTech companies.

