Dive In 2018: More managers are taking positive action on diversity

New campaign calling for action launched as festival has gathered global momentum.

Research from Dive In, the festival for diversity and inclusion (D&I) has revealed that the vast majority of insurance professionals believe managers have got the message that D&I is good for business.

Out of 2,500 respondents from across six continents, 93% said that their managers were now taking positive action on diversity.

In addition, more than three quarters (82%) said that their views on the importance of D&I have changed positively since the festival started in London in 2015.

Dive In took place this week with events in 27 countries and the start of a two-year campaign, Awareness into Action.

This year’s theme was #time4inclusion after chief executives from the industry last year singled out time as the biggest barrier to achieving inclusive cultures in their organisations.

Momentum

Julie Page, chief executive officer of Aon UK, said: “It’s great to see that an initiative that was conceived in the London Insurance market in 2015 has gathered global momentum and is spreading to countries where the issues around inclusion and equality can still be challenging.

“We need the very best talent to be attracted to careers in risk if we are to meet the growing global complexities of threats such as cyber-crime and climate change.”

Jason Groves, chair of the Dive In Festival and global director of media relations at Marsh, added: “Since it was launched, Dive In has helped to build awareness and, more importantly, demonstrate the business benefits of a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

“Ultimately, through their ability to innovate faster and attract and retain great talent, diverse companies are more successful. It’s fantastic to see so many people in the insurance sector around the world taking real action to bring about this positive change.”

