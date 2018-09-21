Entries open for Aviva Community Fund’s biggest ever broker pot

Phil Bayles shares his passion for the Aviva Community Fund and why he’s extra excited for brokers to take part this year for the chance to win funding of up to £25,000.

Since 2010 the Aviva Community Fund has awarded over £1m to causes important to brokers and this year its back with a brand new set of awards and even greater prize pot.

Whether large or small we know brokers are rooted in their communities and regularly supporting the local causes around them.

Whether that’s the local sports club, protecting or improving local green spaces or a project that supports a vulnerable group, many brokers are already making a massive difference to the communities in which they live and serve by supporting these types of projects.

The Aviva Community Fund returns this September for the eighth year and is now open for broker entries.

We can offer funding from £1,000 to £25,000 and have set aside over £260,000 for broker causes this year.

Impact

I have seen personally the difference that these awards can make, I’ve been involved with judging every year to read all the entries and I’ve seen the impact live through volunteering with some of the winning broker causes too.

It isn’t just about the funding either, the process of entering a cause and rallying votes is just as valuable as its helping to raise extra awareness and extra support for your projects.

We have a new partnership this year with Crowdfunder UK so projects can use that extended reach to obtain extra fundraising throughout the Aviva Community Fund competition too.

It is making a difference to the projects of course, but additionally to that, it’s a boost for the brokerage and their employee team and it makes good business sense to support the causes that your clients and teams care about.

I would encourage all brokers to enter the Aviva Community Fund this year – you have until 9 October to enter - all the information can be found on Aviva Broker.

Winners

Whether you’ve entered before or you want to enter for the first time this year, I urge you to take this opportunity with your teams and tell us about the project you’d like to make even more of a difference to this year.

We’ll be announcing the winners live at our famous Broker Finale event in March.

The event, and getting to meet the broker and project winners in person is my absolute favourite day at work of the year.

I would love to see lots more brokers and their projects join us this year and it could be you and your project receiving one of the cheques this time.

To find out more about the Aviva Community Fund and enter your cause go to www.aviva.co.uk/broker/community-fund today.

Good luck.

Phil Bayles is managing director of intermediaries at Aviva