Tokio Marine hires Reeken Patel as CFO

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) has appointed Reeken Patel as chief financial officer.

He takes over from James Dover who has decided to leave the business after 12 years at TMK and eight years as its CFO.

Patel, who has previously worked at Axis Capital Holdings and Novae Group, will start at TMK on 1 October.

He was group CFO at Novae, responsible for overseeing the finance, risk, actuarial and investment teams and oversaw the sale of the business to Axis.

Before joining Novae, Patel was a partner at PwC and its London market actuarial practice leader.

Strategy

Charles Franks, group chief executive officer, said: “Tokio Marine has developed a powerful international presence over the past 10 years and Reeken will be key to ensuring we continue to advance our strategy within the TM Group.

“James leaves us after 12 transformative years during which his skills, insight and drive have played an important role in broadening the scope of the business globally.

“He has my and the board’s personal thanks for his many lasting achievements.”

Patel added: “It’s [TMK] one of the major businesses in the London market and has created a solid platform for growth.

“I look forward to playing my part in building the business further over the coming years.”

