Axa to complete $15bn XL takeover tomorrow

Deal has received regulatory approval.

Axa has confirmed it has obtained all regulatory approvals needed to complete its purchase of XL Group.

The deal was first announced in March 2018 and will see Axa pay $15bn in cash (£11.1bn) for 100% of XL.

Axa stated that the acquisition is expected to close tomorrow (12 September).

XL, which bought Catlin in 2015, was founded in 1986. The group had $15bn of gross written premium (GWP) in 2017 and 7,400 employees.

The combination of the two insurers will, on 2016 figures, have property and casualty lines revenue of €48bn (£42.7bn).

Brand

In July this year, Axa said it would create a new Axa XL division, which will operate under the Axa brand and be dedicated to large property and casualty commercial lines and specialty risks.

At the time the deal was announced, Axa chief executive officer Thomas Buberl, said: “XL Group has the right geographical footprint, world-class teams with recognised expertise and is renowned for innovative client solutions.

“Our combined P&C commercial lines operations, will have a strong position in the large and upper mid-market space, including in specialty lines and reinsurance, and will complement and further enhance Axa’s already strong presence in the SME segment.”

Consolidation

Axa is not the only insurer looking at consolidation at the moment, and market rumours had previously linked XL with Allianz.

Allianz also agreed a joint venture with LV in August 2017, and the deal completed on 29 December last year.

But the insurer is now reportedly looking to make another large scale insurer acquisition, with RSA, Aviva, Zurich and QBE believed to be potential targets.

In addition, Zurich expanded its footprint in the high net worth market by buying Oak Underwriting from RSA in March this year.

