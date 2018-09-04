Right time for MGB sale, says Charles Manchester

MUM CEO predicts broker will “thrive in a large organisation” as the MGA focuses on underwriting following the deal.

Manchester Underwriting Management (MUM) chief executive Charles Manchester has said it was “a good time to move on” after selling MGB Insurance Brokers to U.S. Risk Insurance Group.

“It will be good for MGB, it will be good for us and it will be good for U.S. Risk, because they’re buying a good company,” Manchester told Insurance Age.

MUM bought the professional indemnity specialist in November 2013, when it was called Senior Wright Indemnity, and renamed it to MGB a month later.

Difficult market

Manchester explained that one reason for the sale was that the managing general agent (MGA) wanted to focus on underwriting and taking advantage of the difficult market for MGAs.

“Some MGAs are losing their paper and we want to be able to take advantage of it having behaved responsibly through the soft market,” he said.

In addition, Manchester stated that the Lloyd’s broker had grown a lot since it was purchased by MUM and noted it would “thrive in a large organisation”.

“It was reaching a point where it was going to attract more requirements for management and I’ve got a job running MUM,” he continued.

The CEO would not comment on what the deal was worth, but noted that valuations for brokers were at a good level at the moment.

Acquisitions

Manchester did not rule out making another acquisition in the future, but stressed he was currently not interested in buying another broker.

“We were always nervous with MGB because we didn’t want to compete with our client brokers,” he explained.

“MGB is a wholesaler so it sort of complemented us, but there’s always a bit of a balance.”

According to Manchester, MUM would be looking at the possibility of buying another MGA.

However, he concluded: “We may well make an acquisition, but we’re not going to do it right now.”

