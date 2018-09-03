Insurance Age

RSA opens Luxembourg office

Luxembourg
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Richard Turner takes up director role as the insurer prepares for Brexit with new EU headquarters.

RSA has opened its new office in Luxembourg as part of its preparations for the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The insurer stated that the new office will be led by Richard Turner, who previously oversaw RSA’s EU business from the UK and has relocated to Luxembourg to take up the director post.

The office will provide a platform for RSA in Europe post-Brexit and the insurer noted it would minimise disruption to its business with EU-based customers while ensuring it continues to serve UK customers’ needs in Europe.

Headquarters
RSA has previously said the office will act as headquarters for its existing European Union branches in Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

It will be staffed by around ten people and fit into the existing UK & International governance structure and reporting lines.

Turner commented: “RSA Luxembourg demonstrates our commitment to the European Union.

“Our investment in this office showcases our commitment to continuity for our customers and other business partners across the EU post Brexit.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: FRAUD

Most read

  1. News analysis: Chartered status: Is it worth it?
  2. Executive assistant: Moving on up
  3. Lloyd’s to allow cannabis insurance
  4. Podcast: Covéa’s Simon Cooter discusses the top five stories of the week
  5. Claims management possible Amazon target
  6. Insurance employee jailed for £129,000 fraud
  7. Vincent Vandendael to leave Lloyd's

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: