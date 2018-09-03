RSA opens Luxembourg office

Richard Turner takes up director role as the insurer prepares for Brexit with new EU headquarters.

RSA has opened its new office in Luxembourg as part of its preparations for the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The insurer stated that the new office will be led by Richard Turner, who previously oversaw RSA’s EU business from the UK and has relocated to Luxembourg to take up the director post.

The office will provide a platform for RSA in Europe post-Brexit and the insurer noted it would minimise disruption to its business with EU-based customers while ensuring it continues to serve UK customers’ needs in Europe.

Headquarters

RSA has previously said the office will act as headquarters for its existing European Union branches in Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

It will be staffed by around ten people and fit into the existing UK & International governance structure and reporting lines.

Turner commented: “RSA Luxembourg demonstrates our commitment to the European Union.

“Our investment in this office showcases our commitment to continuity for our customers and other business partners across the EU post Brexit.”

