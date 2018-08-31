Quizzical questions: 31 August 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2019
The organisation said the fraudsters were cold calling the public
The former insurance employee was sentenced to 26 months in prison
Which? surveyed over 5,000 people
A consultancy firm argued the sector was a good fit for the retail giant
More on Insurer
POLL: FRAUD
Most read
- Insurance employee jailed for £129,000 fraud
- Private equity Apollo lands Aspen for $2.6bn in cash
- Claims management possible Amazon target
- THB expands UK wholesale broking operation
- Fraudsters posing as ABI in claims scam
- Which? report highlights dual pricing
- Momentum reveals £4.8m turnover in latest results