Fraudsters posing as ABI in claims scam

ABI warns of CMC cold-callers claiming to be from the trade body.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has warned that cold-callers are passing themselves off as the trade body to scam people into making fake claims.

The organisation stated it had been contacted by members of the public who have been getting cold calls from a firm claiming to be the ABI, or employed by it.

It explained that its attempts to contact the firm have failed, adding that the ABI would never contact individuals about a personal injury claim or endorse a claims management company.

Scam

ABI spokesman Anthony Wright said: “Any cold callers saying they are connected with the ABI are cowboys trying to scam honest people into making a fake claim.

“We want the public to know that the Association of British Insurers will never contact members of the public in this way and does not endorse any claims management firm.”

Wright added that the situation was further evidence that the Civil Liability Bill currently going through parliament is needed to fix the “broken injury compensation system that these firms are exploiting”.

He concluded: “If someone does contact you about a personal injury claim saying they work with the ABI, our advice is to just put the phone down.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.