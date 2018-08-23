InsurTech Futures: Zego partners with RSA on courier product

Start-up says pay-as-you-go product allows couriers to automatically be insured for the time they work.

Start-up broker Zego has teamed up with RSA to launch a pay-as-you-go insurance product covering part-time parcel delivery and courier services.

The broker explained that the solution allows flexible couriers to only pay for the insurance they need for the time they work, instead of having to buy traditional annual policies.

Zego noted that its technology integrates directly with the platforms of their partners, which allows flexible couriers to be insured automatically for the time they work.

Charges

After the first hour cover is charged by the minute, with pricing starting from 80p per hour.

According to the broker, the policy signifies a new working relationship between Zego and RSA to change the way insurance is distributed.

Zego co-founder Harry Franks has previously told Insurance Age that the broker was launched to fill a gap in the market for products aimed at people working in the sharing economy.

It also offers scooter, private hire, car and bicycle insurance. The start-up created and launched its 30-day private hire product in under 48 hours in response to the drivers affected by Alpha Insurance’s bankruptcy in May.

Personalisation

Franks commented: “eCommerce is booming with nearly £10bn spent on parcel delivery alone in the UK.

“Unsurprisingly, there’s high demand for part-time couriers, but for many it doesn’t make sense to spend thousands of pounds on an annual policy if they only want to do a couple of deliveries over Christmas.

“This is about personalising insurance to fit how people are working and we are pleased to be working with RSA on this.”

Steve Hedge, RSA delegated director, added: “The nature of work is changing; more and more people are now working part-time and for themselves.

“We are delighted to partner with Zego and make use of the technical integration with their platform partners to understand better and serve this important market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.