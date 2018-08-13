Direct Line names new NIG MD

She takes over the role from Neil Manser.

Insurance Age revealed in June this year that Manser was leaving the MD post, which he initially took on in March 2016.

He has moved to parent company Direct Line to become deputy chief financial officer.

Bryson is currently director of FarmWeb, NIG’s speciality agricultural division, having joined the business in 2011, following Direct Line’s purchase of the firm.

In her new role she will be responsible for broker markets and e-trade at NIG.

Leadership

Jonathan Greenwood, managing director of Commercial, Direct Line, said: “I am delighted to welcome Sonya to my executive team.

“She has done a fantastic job leading FarmWeb, and she will bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership to NIG as we continue to deliver upon our strategy and plans.”

Bryson added: “I look forward to continuing the positive momentum we have built for the business through focusing on meeting the needs of brokers and enterprises throughout the UK.”

Policies

In its most recent set of results it was revealed that NIG had seen its share of policies fall in the first half of 2018.

It posted policy numbers of 245,000, down on the 248,000 reported for the first six months of 2017.

In conjunction with the results, it was also announced that Direct Line CEO Paul Geddes, who has been at the helm for ten years, is to step down in 2019.

