FCA confirms 1 November start date for affordability tests

Premium finance firms tell brokers they are ready for the changes.

New rules will come into force around customers seeking premium finance from 1 November 2018, the Financial Conduct Authority has declared.

As of the start date providers will need to make a reasonable assessment of a customer’s ability to repay affordably. This goes above and beyond a credit check.

Both Premium Credit and Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF) told Insurance Age that they were ready for the changes.

“Essentially the FCA is going to implement everything they said they were going to in their consultation of a year ago,” said Premium Credit CEO Tom Woolgrove.

“They have made clear their expectations that every customer is subject to some level of affordability assessment but recognise that can vary by the risk and product type.

“For us having implemented all these changes on 1 January we are fine with the timescale.”

Consequences

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, CBPF implemented its changes on 27 July and the business reiterated that it remained confident in its processes and that brokers had seen delivery of the developments in action.

Both Premium Credit and CBPF have introduced hard credit checks, which can affect a consumer’s credit rating, as standard.

One previous concern across the market was that the new regulations would have unintended consequences and deliver worse outcomes.

In particular fears were raised that declined customers would have been better off being accepted and could resort to buying insurance through credit cards, more expensive loans or even seeking finance through unregulated channels.

In addition there were worries the new rules could lead to an increase in consumers being uninsured.

The FCA addressed the issue of proportionality in its final rules and guidance document.

Proportionate

“We want to avoid being too prescriptive, as this could have harmful unintended consequences, including for the cost and availability of credit,” it reported.

“We want firms to take a proportionate approach, taking into account the costs and risks of the credit for the individual customer.”

Woolgrove said he was pleased with both the drive to proportionality and the level of communication from the regulator.

“We were calling on them to communicate clearly what they are trying to achieve and they did that with a Dear CEO letter,” he summed up noting that the letter had been sent last week to all market participants including insurance brokers, premium finance companies and direct insurers.

He continued: “It is right for premium finance companies like ourselves to keep monitoring [the impact on customers] and what we have done is to develop products that try to help those customers who initially fail the affordability assessment to access premium finance.”

Similarly, CBPF confirmed it had developed a solution for customers.

Responsibility

Likewise, David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) hailed that the document talked “about proportionality throughout”.

Adding: “I applaud it for putting in examples of what good and bad looks like as the industry likes these kinds of examples.”

While it is the legal responsibility of the credit providers to check customers can afford the loans brokers will still be impacted by being on the frontline of the sales process.

And Sparkes noted that getting down to the “nitty-gritty” of what the FCA will accept as proportionate might be another matter once the supervision is enacted.

“If people are asking for credit and cannot get regular credit where else will they go?” questioned Sparkes.

Dialogue

Accordingly he committed that Biba would continue to maintain its dialogue with premium finance providers and the regulatory to make sure there was a joined up approach in the run up to and after the implementation date.

“We have to maintain a watching brief just to see if it has a [worse outcome] effect as we won’t know straight away,” he concluded.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.