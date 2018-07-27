Majority of insurers silent on Biba's standardised Toba

No provider has yet committed to using it or given a timeframe for any potential implementation.

Some insurers are reviewing if they will use the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) new standardised terms of business agreement (Toba) which was launched last week.

At the time of the launch Biba said that widespread use of the template would deliver a “massive reduction in workload on all sides”.

However, none of the providers contacted by Insurance Age gave a firm commitment to using the document or offered a timeline for when this could happen.

In addition, AIG, Aviva, Axa, LV and RSA did not comment when approached by Insurance Age, despite being involved with the development of the Toba.

A spokesman for Zurich said the insurer was not currently planning on utilising it, noting: “Whilst we support Biba’s approach, indeed any approach that saves brokers so much time our Toba is currently appropriate for our and our brokers’ needs.”

Challenge

Brokers have already welcomed the template, urging others to challenge their insurer panels to utilise it, while Tim Ryan stated that resisting it would be “lunacy”.

In response, some insurers have now said they will look at the document which Biba worked on over the past two years and collaborated with Ageas, AIG, Allianz, Aviva, Axa, Broker Network, Chubb, CNA, Ecclesiastical, LMA, LV, NIG, RSA and Zurich to develop.

Beneficial

A spokesperson for Ageas said: “Ageas supports Biba’s aspiration for a consistent template for terms of business agreements (Toba) between brokers and insurance companies.

“We are now actively reviewing the standardised Toba template recently issued by Biba to see if it can be implemented by Ageas.”

And Nick Hobbs, Allianz director of broker markets, commented: “Although there have been no formal discussions at this stage, Allianz is very interested in learning more from Biba on this subject.

“Having agreements in place that save time and provide surety for all parties is undoubtedly beneficial.”

Workload

Meanwhile Adrian Saunders, commercial director for Ecclesiastical, stated: “It is good to see Biba working with the industry to try to reduce the workload for brokers and insurers when it comes to standardising the terms of business agreement (Toba).

“There is definitely an opportunity to create a more efficient way of working across the industry but inevitably there will always be a need for flexibility between brokers and insurers.”

Adding: “Ecclesiastical was part of the initial working group that was approached by Biba to look at producing a standard Toba and we welcome the opportunity to continue to shape this work.”

