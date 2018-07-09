Travelers launches standalone cyber policy

Product is available for all businesses in the UK and Ireland and provides liability and first-party cover for losses from cyber-attacks.

Travelers Europe has unveiled Travelers CyberRisk, a standalone product for businesses of all sizes in the UK and Ireland.

The provider stated that the product provides liability and first-party cover for losses from cyber-attacks, as well as access to assistance that can help limit client exposures to cyber events.

These include breach coaches, forensic investigators, public relations support and credit monitoring services.

It detailed that Travelers CyberRisk includes limits up to £10m across liability, breach response, cybercrime and business loss covers.

Cyber threats

The standalone policy can be purchased individually or as part of the Travelers Management Liability Package.

Davis Kessler, head of cyber at Travelers Europe, said: “With cyber threats continuing to evolve, businesses without dedicated cover could find themselves insufficiently protected in the event of a breach.

“Our global team has created a package designed to help companies navigate their cyber event response so they can return to normal as quickly as possible.”

