Fifty firms sign new inclusion pledge

Biba, Lloyd's and Zurich among businesses signing pledge addressing potential discrimination.

Brokers, insurers and industry bodies have joined forces to launch a new industry-wide pledge, designed to change behaviours and create a more inclusive work environment.

The Inclusive Behaviours Pledge, spearheaded by Lloyd’s and Zurich, has gained support from 50 firms, including RSA, Axa, Willis Towers Watson and Marsh.

It builds on the insurance sector’s other initiatives driving greater inclusion across the profession, including the global Dive In Festival now in its fourth year.

Discrimination

The pledge addresses all forms of potential discrimination in the workplace, whether on the grounds of age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage/civil partnerships, pregnancy/maternity, family and caring responsibilities, race, religion/belief, gender or sexual orientation.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association and the Association of British Insurers have also signed it.

The pledge contains a number of CEO-level commitments, with an obligation for them to have clear policies and procedures in place for reporting appropriate or discriminatory behaviour in the workplace.

In addition, CEOs are committed to taking action within their own organisations if their employees are not treated with dignity at work.

Progress

Inga Beale, CEO, Lloyd’s said: “Having worked in the insurance sector for 36 years, I’ve seen just how far it has come, particularly in the last decade.

“I’m proud of the progress that has been made, but the job isn’t over yet. The Inclusive Behaviours Pledge is a public commitment reinforcing our promise as individual organisations, and as a collective, to challenge inappropriate behaviour and create increasingly welcoming and inclusive workplaces for the diverse talent powering our sector.”

Tulsi Naidu, CEO, Zurich UK said: “My experience is that the insurance industry is a great place to work but we do still see instances of poor behaviour which undermine the whole and that’s why we think this pan-industry initiative is so important.

“We believe the Inclusive Behaviours Pledge will send a clear signal that the leadership of our industry is committed to working together to drive out inappropriate or discriminatory behaviour.

“We want our current and future employees to be confident in the insurance industry and see it as a sector that is inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Inclusive

Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge, interim CEO Axa UK & Ireland and executive sponsor for Diversity & Inclusion said: “At Axa UK we are committed to achieving truly inclusive behaviour to make our business as diverse as the customers we serve.

“I am delighted to sign this pledge reinforcing our stance that all our employees are treated with respect, courtesy and dignity, embracing and valuing all our differences.”

Richard Pryce, CEO, QBE European Operations said: “I’m delighted to sign this CEO Pledge and add QBE European Operations to the list of insurance companies standing up for inclusive behaviours and encouraging appropriate conduct in the workplace.

“I pledge to lead an organisation that has a workplace culture where the unique ideas, capabilities, and experiences all our people bring to the office are valued and respected.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.