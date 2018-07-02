AFL Insurance brokers buys controlling stake in Concordia

MGA specialises in employer protection.

AFL Insurance Brokers has invested in specialist employer protection managing general agency (MGA) Concordia Employment Services buying a controlling interest for an undisclosed sum.

London-based Concordia was launched in 2015 to support UK employers with managing risk and exposure resulting from workplace disputes.

The business distributes its insurance products through brokers as well as direct to employers, with underwriting capacity provided by the London Market.

Concordia’s other products and services include risk management tools, employment relations case management support and workplace investigations.

AFL detailed that Concordia’s founder and director Philippe Gouraud will remain on the board as a non-executive director while Concordia client management responsibilities will continue to be handled by Nim Kumar.

AFL chairman Toby Esser confirmed that Concordia will retain its independence as an MGA, and operate as a separate entity.

AFL CEO Bob Finch commented: “The Concordia team are the epitome of a problem solving, client-first approach business.

“They have developed products and services for the specialist employer protection sector, offering real value and insight for their clients.

“This fits perfectly with AFL’s own ethos, our strong and growing retail presence and client base, and our unparalleled positioning with regards to innovation and technology progression.”

