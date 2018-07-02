Insurance Age

AFL Insurance brokers buys controlling stake in Concordia

1260843-protect-your-money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

MGA specialises in employer protection.

AFL Insurance Brokers has invested in specialist employer protection managing general agency (MGA) Concordia Employment Services buying a controlling interest for an undisclosed sum.

London-based Concordia was launched in 2015 to support UK employers with managing risk and exposure resulting from workplace disputes.

The business distributes its insurance products through brokers as well as direct to employers, with underwriting capacity provided by the London Market.

Independent
Concordia’s other products and services include risk management tools, employment relations case management support and workplace investigations.

AFL detailed that Concordia’s founder and director Philippe Gouraud will remain on the board as a non-executive director while Concordia client management responsibilities will continue to be handled by Nim Kumar.

AFL chairman Toby Esser confirmed that Concordia will retain its independence as an MGA, and operate as a separate entity.

Specialist
AFL CEO Bob Finch commented: “The Concordia team are the epitome of a problem solving, client-first approach business.

“They have developed products and services for the specialist employer protection sector, offering real value and insight for their clients.

“This fits perfectly with AFL’s own ethos, our strong and growing retail presence and client base, and our unparalleled positioning with regards to innovation and technology progression.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: AGGREGATOR BAN

Most read

  1. Peter Cullum-owned Trimulgherry buys commercial broker
  2. Tim Philip leaves PIB
  3. First Insurance Solutions launches commercial indemnity scheme
  4. ICO fines broker Our Vault £70,000
  5. Inga Beale to leave Lloyd’s
  6. UK Broker Awards 2018: Shortlist announced
  7. Brokers pessimistic about business

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: