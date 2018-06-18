Axa steps in to provide capacity for GRP hub Greens

The move follows Aviva cancelling agency with all GRP brokers.

Axa has extended its capacity arrangement with GRP’s south-eastern hub broker Green Insurance.

The deal comes after GRP split with insurer Aviva and the insurer cancelled agency with all of the consolidator’s brokers.

The agreement sees Axa take on the agency for Greens’ commercial combined and fleet business portfolios, as well as some contractors business.

Greens was bought by GRP to be its south-eastern hub in June last year.

Strategic

Duncan Coleman, MD of Greens, said: “We are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with Axa. Nick Watson’s team at Axa share our strong commitment to providing high quality products and services, including first class claims management, for our commercial clients.”

Nick Watson, director of commercial distribution at Axa, said the deal cemented its relationship with Greens.

Mike Bruce, GRP’s CEO broking, added: “Axa’s support for Greens will bring added benefits to clients and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

The deal follows Zurich coming in for GRP brokers Sagar Insurance, Abbey Bond Lovis and McGrady.

Allianz has also extended its relationship with GRP and moved in to provide capacity for Higos which is GRP’s south-west hub.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.