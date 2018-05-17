Ageas Q1 results "significantly hit" by bad weather

UK CEO Andy Watson says provider wants to grow in commercial lines.

Ageas UK has posted a profit of €11m (£9.4m) for the first three months of 2018, compared to €1m in Q1 2017.

The insurer also posted a revenue of €445m (Q1 2017: €523m) and its combined operating ratio (COR) improved to 100.7%, compared to 110.0% in the first quarter of 2017.

Chief executive officer Andy Watson said the insurer had experienced a “significant hit” from the Beast from the East and storms Doris and Emma at the beginning of the year.

Household

Dividing the results into segments, the provider posted an operating profit of €28.2m in motor (Q1 2017: €8.2m), where it also achieved a COR of 91.7% (Q1 2017: 106.4%).

In household it revealed an operating loss of €11.2m (Q1 2017: loss of €3.6m) and COR deteriorated to 116.2% from 108.6%.

Watson commented: “Household is not very good at all, but it’s all around the weather. To put it into perspective the hits that we had around the Beast from the East and the storms is the equivalent of what we would expect from bad weather for the whole of the year.”

Commercial

The CEO also noted that the insurer was looking at growing its commercial account.

In its “other lines”, which includes its commercial business Ageas posted a loss of €4.7m in Q1 2018 (Q1 2017: loss of €10.8m).

“We will have a bias towards digital and scheme business conversations as we look to engage even further with the brokers that we deal with,” Watson stated.

Brokers

In terms of brokers he promised that the provider would continue to “strongly support” the broker distribution channel.

“If brokers are looking for capacity they should have Ageas on their list, certainly in personal lines and small commercial,” he continued. “We’re very much open for business and should be a go to insurer for brokers.”

Ageas, along with the other big insurers, was hit by the Ogden rate change in 2017. Watson stated that he was “very supportive” of the Civil Liability Bill, noting it was “trying to achieve a sensible outcome”.

But, he added: “Passing any kind of regulation is difficult for a minority government, but I would expect it to result in an increase of the Ogden rate into positive territory.

“Given the weakness of the government the timing of this and the confidence of what I’ve just said has to be uncertain, but that’s my expectation.”

Ageas Retail

Last month is was reported that Ardonagh Group had bought selected renewal rights from Ageas Retail in a deal worth £7m.

Watson explained that this was part of the insurer’s programme to simplify its direct channel.

He continued: “Ageas Retail exists as a legal entity but it’s not the way we run our business.

“We have through acquisition and through history quite a complicated business with lots of brands and we’ve been going through ha process of simplifying that business so that we reduce, among other things, the amount of brands that we have.”

