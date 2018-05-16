ERS to launch new eTrade platform

Motor insurer says its most specialist products will be made available online to brokers.

ERS is launching its first digital eTrade platform for specialist products, which it said will allow brokers to quote and buy its most niche offerings online in under a minute.

The motor insurer stated that the new platform will give brokers access to policies that are not available elsewhere online or on a software house.

ERS detailed that the new service will replace its existing offline rate calculators and bring some of its most specialist products online.

These include Minibus, Courier, Transportation, Taxi, Special Commercial Vehicle, Horsebox, Showman’s, Mods and Imports, Kit Car, Coach and Bus.

According to the provider, mandatory questions will be kept to a minimum and the integration of third-party data sources, like HPI vehicle look-up and Postcode Anywhere look-up, help brokers obtain a policy in under a minute.

ERS eTrade is built on Google’s Material Design framework and the insurer noted it is optimised for mobile and compatible with most web browsers so that brokers can access a specialist quote from any device.

According to ERS, the platform is now open for pre-registration and a spokesperson for the insurer said the platform will launch in the coming weeks.

ERS’ marketing director, Jonathan Watson said: “We’re excited to announce pre-registration for ERS eTrade is live today.

“This is the first step in digitalising some of our most specialist products as we evolve the way in which brokers interact with us to include online trading.”

He continued: “ERS eTrade will see our offline rate calculators retired and replaced with a much improved user experience that helps brokers get the quotes they need more quickly.

“We have already had positive feedback from our broker testing groups and we can’t wait to get it into all brokers’ hands soon.”

