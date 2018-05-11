Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Insurance age content editor Jonathan Swift and editor Siân Barton discuss the week’s top stories for 7 – 11 May in our short podcast.

The team take a look at the most clicked on stories on the website for the week commencing 7 May 2018 and share their thoughts in the weekly podcast.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Catch up on the top five stories.

1) Unrated Alpha - policies no longer in force amid bankruptcy

2) Carrot moves another 9,000 clients to Aviva after Alpha collapse

3) Chubb creates six new independent broker teams across UK and Ireland

4) Alpha collapse causes “massive upheaval” with taxi to the fore

5) Gallagher's Risk Services deal first in strong pipeline

