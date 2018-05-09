Beazley launches event cancellation product

New policy is aimed at charities.

Beazley has launched event cancellation insurance for registered charities to protect against costs and/or loss of revenue associated with events.

The insurer noted that the cover includes income derived from donations made at events, which it said was in recognition of the significant funds that can be raised.

The product is available to brokers in the UK and worldwide via Beazley’s online trading platform MyBeazley.

Donation

Seren Eaglestone, contingency underwriter at Beazley, says: “Donations raised at events are such an important element of charity fundraising that we were determined to offer them some protection.

“We have defined a donation as broadly as possible to ensure that monetary gifts, bequests, contributions or endowments, including monies raised from raffles and auctions, are all included.”

Beazley detailed that in order for donations to be included a similar event will need to have been held at least once before to provide a benchmark for the level of cover required.

In addition to cancellation, other covers available include terrorism, non-appearance, communicable disease, theft of money and other property, as well as public and employer’s liability.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.