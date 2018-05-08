ABI calls on FCA to use new personal lines principles when supervising firms

Biba encourages brokers to help solve the dual pricing problem.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has urged the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to use its powers and back the new guiding principles and action points on tackling dual pricing in personal lines.

The principles, announced today (8 May) in partnership with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), saw both organisations list the commitments for members including that the ethos and approach to better outcomes for long-standing customers be embedded into every organisation and given board or senior management level priority.

Members should make clear in written, online or verbal customer communications that the new customer premium only applies for that year – however no proscribed wording has been set.

Neither organisation is able to compel the behaviour or make it a legal obligation however they have committed to a formal progress report on the situation within two years.

Scrutiny

Andy Briggs, chairman of the ABI, described the process as “actively seeking scrutiny”, adding: “We are also inviting the Financial Conduct Authority to take the principles into account when supervising firms.”

It was a theme developed by the ABI’s director general Huw Evans.

“By actively inviting the FCA to scrutinise us and hold us to account about how well firms are implementing these principles we are setting the bar much higher than it has been up to now,” he claimed.

Adding: “If the FCA as an independent regulator feels the industry is not living up to these expectations we would expect it to say so.

“The FCA has the ability unlike trade bodies to work with firms on the details of their commercial pricing policies and apply some forms of measurement.”

The FCA declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

Brokers

Biba CEO Steve White, while stressing that he could not talk for the FCA, flagged that dual pricing was on the regulator’s agenda.

As previously reported by Insurance Age the watchdog is running an analysis of the home insurance market.

White stated: “The brokers we have spoken to … recognise it would be better for the industry to solve the problem than have the regulator force a solution that may not be so palatable.”

Indeed in order to find an industry wide solution and present a joined up approach the two trade bodies have invested months in working together on the project with Biba canvassing opinions from its membership.

White commented: “We have had nothing but positive feedback from the brokers we have shown the drafts to. Several brokers have given us some helpful steers to make it as strong as it is today.”

Television, internet, energy

Briggs maintained that he was “very pleased” with the document and that he saw the guiding principles and action points as signs of “an industry that recognises a problem when it sees one and does what it can to address it”.

He argued that dual pricing was not unique to the insurance industry and listed its existence in other sectors including television, internet and energy providers.

“I am proud of the fact that we are the first industry to have taken positive collective action to try and address this problem,” he claimed.

Under competition law insurers must offer customers the best outcome and are forbidden from sharing information or adopting an identical approach.

“While this [initiative] represents action to be taken by the whole industry different firms will implement in their own way,” Briggs highlighted.

“There is no easy solution to this.”

No magic bullet

He accepted that the proposals were no “magic bullet” and that “the impact will be neither uniform nor immediate” but argued by taking the step the industry had begun the journey to better outcomes for long standing customers.

This however raised two issues in particular.

Why was the situation even allowed to develop to the current level and how will progress be measured?

Biba chairman Lord Hunt noted: “We have to face the fact that premium differences between new business and renewals have become increasingly stark which has begun to affect the goodwill between firms and their customers as well as creating considerable market turbulence.”

On the need for collective but legal action, Briggs maintained he was sure all brands had a focus on this before but that the new statement would lead to higher standards.

He pinpointed that three quarters of consumers shop around in the home and motor markets but that the new best practice would support those who do not.

“[As] the competition for new business becomes more and more intense and the differential becomes more marked, it is hard for an individual brand to take a stance on that unilaterally.”

Data

On the second point Evans accepted that there was no “easy set of data” noting it was commercially and legally sensitive as well as not the ABI’s remit to set prices.

“We are yet to find a way in which we could publish it that wouldn’t potentially find [us] the wrong side of the competition law,” he explained.

With the ABI not collecting the data measuring the current size of the dual pricing gap or proving future improvements remains a concern.

“That makes benchmarking difficult, we freely admit that,” Evans admitted.

Commercial

However, while the focus is currently exclusively on personal lines Briggs said if issues emerged in commercial it would consider widening the remit in due course.

“We aren’t seeing the same levels of differentials in commercial as we are seeing in personal lines,” he clarified. “Hence we are focusing on the personal lines side.”

Overall the ABI does not believe the new rules will lead to no differential between new and renewal pricing.

However it defended the approach that builds upon last year’s renewal prices being clearly shown on documentation.

“That [pricing transparency] only happened because we called for it as an industry,” concluded Evans.

“We spent a year and a half persuading the FCA to bring in that regulation.

“If you add that, the vulnerable customers code from two years ago and now today what you see is a concerted pattern, not a one off, by both brokers and insurers to make this market work better for customers.”

