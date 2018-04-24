IIG launches electrical contractors’ liability product

New product added in response to requests from brokers.

Incorporated Insurance Group (IIG) has launched an electrical contractors’ liability product which it said will help regional brokers compete with trade association insurers.

Mike Smith, CEO of IIG, explained that the business already had a construction based product which wraps up all the contractors covers under one policy.

However, the new policy has been added in response to requests from brokers. Smith noted: “One area where our brokers struggled to win business is electrical contractors, as many are tied in to their trade association’s insurer.”

Cover

According to IIG, the variance of electrical contractors’ work, the design of their systems and the potential to work at height and with heat means many insurers do not have products that adequately cover them.

Smith detailed that the product includes additional covers such as defective workmanship, financial loss, customers’ goods and efficacy cover.

He added that the managing general agent’s construction based policy wording can also include professional indemnity, D&O, debt recovery and cover for workshops.

The new scheme will be available to brokers in May.

Brokers

Smith continued: “As we don’t have a direct arm, we need to listen to our brokers and help design products to help our brokers grow so that we in turn can grow our own business.

“Having already launched HVAC this year, this is the second of a series of products IIG are launching in 2018 that have been specifically designed to provide easily accessible insurance solutions which help our regionally based brokers to win and retain business.”

