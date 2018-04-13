Ghost broker jailed for 3 years and 8 months

Abdul Hakim pleaded guilty to all charges of fraud by false representation after trying to steal over £321,000 by selling fake car insurance policies and making fraudulent claims.

A ghost broker has been jailed for attempting to steal over £321,000 by selling 21 fake car insurance policies and making 18 fraudulent motor insurance claims for fictional car accidents.

This follows an investigation by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), with support from the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) and multiple insurance companies.

Abdul Hakim, 27, of Thorney Hill Close, Oldham, pleaded guilty to all charges of fraud by false representation and was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court to three years and eight months in prison on 11 April 2018.



According to IFED, Hakim acted as a ghost broker and enticed unsuspecting drivers with offers of cheap car insurance, when in reality the cover was fake.

Unaware

He also offered discounted prices by altering the address on the policy to a location where the cost of cover is especially low, such as rural parts of the UK.



After incepting the policies using the fake ‘low-value’ addresses, he would then change them again with the victim’s actual address so they remained unaware that the policy was fake.



IFED explained that Hakim stole his victims’ money by incorporating a ‘finder’s fee’ and also charging them hundreds or thousands more than what it had cost him to buy the policy using the low-value address.

It detailed that in some cases, there was over £3,000 in the difference.



Investigations

In September 2015, IFED received a number of fraudulent motor insurance claims collected from multiple insurers by the IFB, and some referrals directly from insurers.

IFED then carried out further investigations into Hakim and discovered that he’d been making false motor insurance claims using the details of his ghost broking victims.



In order to do this Hakim searched legitimate websites advertising damaged vehicles for sale and used these vehicles to fabricate an accident that never happened.

He would then contact the insurer pretending to be the policyholder using his victim’s online insurance account, providing details of the crash and accepting fault for it.



In addition Hakim would go on to contact the same insurer again posing as the other driver involved in the accident – either directly as them or their claims management company, and make a claims for compensation.



Fake

IFED explained that to validate his false claims and generate as big a pay-out as possible, Hakim would provide falsified engineer reports, heavily inflated credit hire charges and fake evidence for personal injuries sustained during the accident.



The IFB and insurance companies were suspicious of the claims and passed their information onto IFED.

They identified that the claims were fraudulent as they often involved people who didn’t exist, or people who did not live at the address provided at the time the policy was bought.

In some instances, the vehicles included in the claim had been involved in identical accidents and declared written off a long time before the fictional accident.



In total, Hakim’s 18 false insurance claims amounted to around £321,000, while the estimated loss with regards to the 21 fake policies from his ghost broking fraud is more than £21,000.

Hakim was arrested on 13 March 2018 and then charged.



Warning

City of London Police Detective Constable Jamie Kirk, who led IFED’s investigation, said: “By selling fake car insurance, Hakim put these drivers at risk as they were completely unaware that they were driving illegally.

“As well as the personal harm experienced by victims, ghost brokers like Hakim cause financial harm to the insurance industry, driving up the cost of insurance premiums for all motorists.”



He continued: “Thanks to the information provided by the IFB and a number of insurance companies, the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department’s investigation has led to Hakim being sentenced to several years in prison.

“This should act as a firm warning to fraudsters that IFED will catch you and you will face the consequences.”

Dedication

Jason Potter, head of investigations at the IFB, said: “This investigation between IFB, IFED and our insurer members was a complex one, and it took the hard work and dedication of everyone involved to see Hakim brought to justice.

“This case highlights the length fraudsters will go to in order to make money, but we are determined to clamp down and prosecute anyone involved in this type of crime.”

He concluded: “We’re pleased with the outcome of the sentencing, and the message that this sends to potential fraudsters - fraud is not acceptable, you will be caught and you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

