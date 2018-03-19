Meet the techies: Tobias Taupitz

Tobias Taupitz, CEO and co-founder of start-up bike insurer Laka, tells us how brokers can benefit from InsurTech.

What is your company doing in the InsurTech space?

Laka is changing the dynamics in the insurance industry. Currently, you could say that it is the customers who draw the short straw. They are asked to pay premiums upfront in exchange for a promise to get a service down the line.



We turn this on its head by only asking customers for a share of the actual cost of claims at the end of the month. This cap is not higher than the price of traditional insurance.



Our risk hypothesis is behaviourally driven - we believe that how well customers take care of their insured items is more far more important than which postcode they live in.

We have launched our first product, cover for high value bicycles, with the support of our partner Zurich UK. In our first month of trading, customers did not have a single claim, and therefore their bill was £0.



Whilst the price is clearly important, we also don’t charge an excess with few exclusions and full transparency on what customers are paying for.



Cyclists will be the first to benefit from this product innovation and we are planning to roll out further products this year.

How do you think InsurTech will affect broking in the next five years?

Digital solutions allow for a new form of engagement with customers and brokers alike.

It is a great challenge and opportunity to simplify products, including policy wording, for all to understand them easily.



I wouldn’t be surprised if the concept of advised sales will be overhauled.

With today’s technology, asking the ‘right’ questions and offering a specific product might well leave the customer better informed than relying on non-advised price comparisons.

Should brokers be worried about how InsurTech could disrupt the market?

New tech solutions allow us to reduce simple, repetitive work. That holds true in every industry, including insurance.



As such, I believe admin-heavy and value-light tasks will shift entirely to be taken care of by algorithms, (chat) bots and other digital minions.



This could mean that brokers have more time to provide advice on more complex products, and, importantly, focus on the customer relationship.

How can brokers take advantage of InsurTech?

If buyers and sellers keep an open mind, both will benefit greatly from the InsurTech wave.



Buyers, i.e. customers, will have greater choice of products, benefit from increased transparency, which should lead to better customer service.



Sellers, i.e. insurers and brokers, will be able to differentiate themselves once again beyond price. This should reduce the “commoditisation” of insurance.



At Laka, we will be happy to work with brokers as such partnerships could help both sides to stand out from competition.