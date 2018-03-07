Dominic Clayden takes CEO role at MIB

Former QBE claims boss replaces Ashton West who is retiring.

Dominic Clayden is taking over as chief executive officer of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) on 14 May 2018.

He succeeds Ashton West and will also join the organisation’s board as executive director.

West will be retiring as chief executive and executive director after 15 years at MIB, and the bureau stated he would work with Clayden to “support an orderly transition” over the coming months.

Clayden most recently worked as group chief claims officer at QBE Insurance, a role he took up in 2016 when he moved from being claims director for QBE Europe. He left the provider in December last year.

Prior to this he was claims director at Aviva and has also held legal positions at BKJ Lewis and Potter Butler & Lyons.

Calibre

Steve Maddock, chairman of MIB, said: “Succession planning is a key area for the board and I’m delighted to have someone of Dominic’s calibre joining MIB to continue to drive our strategy.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Ashton for the contribution that he has made over the last 15 years.

“Under his outstanding leadership, MIB has achieved an incredible amount to tackle uninsured driving on Britain’s roads.”

West noted it had been a “privilege to play a part in the development of MIB to the organisation it is today”.

Partnership

He added: “Working in partnership with insurers, government, police and DVLA, MIB has made a significant impact to reducing levels of uninsured driving on Britain’s roads and I am proud of what has been achieved by everyone here.”

Clayden commented: “MIB is an organisation that is close to my heart having served as a non-executive director on the board.

“As chief executive I am determined to build on the success that MIB has achieved to date, working with a strong leadership team to reduce uninsured driving on Britain’s roads.”

