Elite named in CBL Insurance affidavit

The Central Bank of New Zealand has applied for an interim injunction against CBL Insurance.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has named Elite Insurance in its affidavit as it seeks an interim injunction against CBL Insurance.

CBL had paid €25m (£22.3m) to Elite despite being ordered not to by the bank.

Danish insurer Alpha Insurance is also named in the document.

Elite went into run off in July 2017 and the legal document noted that at the time PwC, which was conducting a report into Elite, was concerned about CBL’s ability to meet reinsurance obligations to Elite.

Reserves

PwC also questioned the sufficiency of CBL’s reserving and said CBL’s reserves were materially lower than those of Elite, a Gibraltar legal expenses insurer.

In July 2017 the bank instructed CBL Insurance not to increase its exposure to the Elite insurance business.

The affidavit further revealed that CBL Insurance had a quota share arrangement with Elite which ended in 2016. The arrangement was changed due to concern about the future passporting rights of Elite into the EU following Brexit.

Fitch placed Elite on a negative writing watch following the run off announcement.

It also emerged in July last year that Elite had taken Gibraltar regulator to court in order to challenge some of its regulatory interventions.

