Profits rise and COR improves at Direct Line in 2017

Policy count and premiums drop at NIG.

Direct Line Group has posted a 51.4% rise in operating profit to £610.9m for the full year 2017 (2016: £403.5m).

The provider also achieved a 3.6% uplift in gross written premium (GWP) to £3.4bn in 2017, compared to £3.3bn in 2016.

Meanwhile its combined operating ratio (COR) improved to 91.8% in 2017 (2016: 97.7%), while its profit before tax in 2017 increased to £539.0m (2016: £353.0m).

NIG

Direct Line stated that its results were driven by “continued momentum in motor” and that its operating profit rise was primarily due to the “non-repeat of the discount rate change which was reflected in 2016’s results”.

In its commercial business Direct Line posted a small rise in GWP to £501.5m (2016: £499.8m), while its commercial COR came in at 93.4% (2016: 98.7%).

The GWP increase was driven by its direct offering - Direct Line for Business.

Broker business NIG actually saw the number of policies drop by 0.8% to 240,000 with premiums reducing by 2.9%.

Operating profit across both businesses rose to £74.0m (2016: £41.8m).

Meanwhile Direct Line reported that in motor it achieved a GWP of £1.7bn in 2017, compared to £1.5bn in the preceding twelve month period. Its motor COR was 91.9% (2016: 106.3%). The motor division grew in-force polices by 3.8% in the year to 4.0 million.

However GWP in the home business decreased to £799.1m in 2017 (2016: £834.4m).

The total of own brand in-force policies actually nudged up by 2.0% to 1.8 million and premiums by 1.2% to £409.7m, however this was more than offset by the continuing fall in the partnership channel where in-force policies declined by 10.2% and premiums declined by 9.4%.

Future

Direct Line chief executive officer Paul Geddes commented: “2017 is the fifth successive year in which we have delivered a strong financial performance.

“We have seen significant growth in our direct own brand policies as more customers respond positively to the many improvements we have made to the business.”

He continued: “Looking to the future, this success enables us to continue investing in our technology and customer experience, supporting our plans to grow the business whilst improving efficiency.

“Together with our track record of delivery, these give us the confidence to continue to target a combined operating ratio of 93% to 95% over the medium term.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.