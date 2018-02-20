InsurTech Futures: Zurich unveils InsurTech and innovation brand

The Innovation Foundry to focus on partnerships with InsurTech firms and assessing new ideas faster.

Zurich has launched the UK Innovation Foundry, a formal brand through which it will run its InsurTech and innovation ideas.

A spokesman for the insurer told Insurance Age that the new venture, led by Zurich UK head of innovation Mark Budd, would look to partner with external InsurTech firms as well as explore ideas coming from within Zurich.

He further explained that the Innovation Foundry would enable the provider to work out whether ideas would fit its customers faster, by putting them through a series of checks.

Partnerships

According to the business the aim is to support the development of all ideas ranging from process improvement, the introduction of a new technology or a brand new proposition.

It has been designed to seek long-term partnerships rather than focus on acquisitions.

The creation of the new brand follows on from Zurich’s recent partnership with start-up bike insurer Laka, and the provider stated it was formed to put a formal stamp on its “InsurTech and innovation ambitions”, similar to Aviva’s tech garage.

It detailed that the innovation process being used within the Innovation Foundry had been created with support from insurance innovation specialists Ninety Consulting.

Strategy

David White, managing director - retail at Zurich Insurance, said: “We launched the UK Innovation Foundry to build on a central principle of Zurich’s global strategy – that innovation and fostering an innovative culture should be a permanent fixture for all organisations that want to stay relevant.

“If we are going to think and work differently, we need to focus our efforts in the right places and the Innovation Foundry will take ideas from an initial ‘spark’, test them for value at every stage and move to a full scale roll-out for the right ideas.”

He continued: “Building on our experience and achievements over the past year, we aim to work this in to the very fabric of our business.

“No idea will be considered wrong, however, if something doesn’t work we want to fail fast and move on to the next thing. This is a very exciting time for Zurich in the UK so watch this space!”

