ICO court case against Hiscox collapses

Insurer had been accused of breaching the Data Protection Act 1998 and could have faced an unlimited fine.

Hiscox has today (16 February) been found not guilty of all charges brought against it by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

The case had begun at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday 8 February.

It had been brought by the ICO against Hiscox Underwriting on three charges of breaching the Data Protection Act 1998. If found guilty the insurer, which had denied the charges, faced an unlimited fine.

The ICO alleged that in April, May and September 2015 Hiscox had required a policyholder to supply information about criminal convictions in relation to a claim.

In particular it said that the insurer had asked by email for a record of convictions and/or cautions held by the Association of Chief Police Officers Criminal Records Office.

Swiss watch

The policyholder had bought home insurance cover in July 2010 directly from Hiscox.

In October 2010 he had contacted Hiscox to make a claim for £30,000 on a Swiss watch that he stated that had lost.

The investigation into the claim and correspondence between the policyholder and Hiscox stretched on for years.

However on 10 March 2015 an update to the Data Protection Act, forbidding companies from demanding such information, came into force which is what the ICO alleged had been broken.

Illness

The case had been suspended on Monday 12 February as the prosecution had been unable to call a key witness due to ill health.

At this point Hiscox had not had the opportunity to present its defence in full and reporting restrictions were in place which have now been lifted.

Despite the delay the witness was unable to proceed.

The ICO confirmed that it was not seeking a retrial and Hiscox did not apply for costs.

Jeremy Pinchin, group claims director at Hiscox said: “We have been found not guilty of all charges brought by the ICO.

“This case was always about our attempt to verify the validity of a single household insurance claim.

“We co-operated fully with the ICO throughout the investigation and we are very proud of our claims paying history.”

No evidence

An ICO spokesperson said: “The ICO has formally offered no evidence in the criminal prosecution of Hiscox Underwriting Limited for alleged breaches of s56(2) of the Data Protection Act 1998.

“This is due to serious health issues affecting a key prosecution witness.”

They added: “The ICO is naturally disappointed in this outcome, particularly as we felt this case, which concerned a key area of data protection and the rights of individuals, was an appropriate prosecution to bring.

“However, we accept that the health and personal welfare of the individual concerned must come first.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.